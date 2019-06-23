More direct flights from Delhi to Bali soon, says Indonesian Minister

Headlines

'Came back from West Indies...': Ashwin recounts sequence of events that ultimately led to ODI call-up before WC

Salman Khan says Rs 100 crore is 'rock bottom' for films now, calls 1000 crore new benchmark: 'Even Punjabi, Marathi...'

Samsung, Huawei to drive mass adoption of foldable smartphones next year

SC rejects pleas seeking permission to allow manufacture of firecrackers containing barium, joint crackers

'Women have been betrayed and would answer through votes', says MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Came back from West Indies...': Ashwin recounts sequence of events that ultimately led to ODI call-up before WC

Salman Khan says Rs 100 crore is 'rock bottom' for films now, calls 1000 crore new benchmark: 'Even Punjabi, Marathi...'

Samsung, Huawei to drive mass adoption of foldable smartphones next year

Benefits of eating curd everyday

10 Health benefits of eating flax seeds daily 

Weight loss: Benefits of eating boiled rajma (kidney beans)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Salman Khan says Rs 100 crore is 'rock bottom' for films now, calls 1000 crore new benchmark: 'Even Punjabi, Marathi...'

Tanushree Dutta says Nana Patekar does not have the 'aaukat' to sell his film, still 'needs' her name for film promotion

Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to lead Firoz Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy action musical Master Blaster

HomeIndia

India

More direct flights from Delhi to Bali soon, says Indonesian Minister

The Minister acknowledged that improving connectivity between the two countries will give tourism a much-needed impetus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 09:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nia Niscaya, Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Tourism, said direct flights will be operational from October this year from Delhi to Bali via Chennai, in a bid to spur the influx of tourists.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister acknowledged that improving connectivity between the two countries will give tourism a much-needed impetus.

"Highest growth in tourist numbers is from China, second from India. This year, the target we are given is a challenge due to the lack of connectivity. In October this year, a flight from Delhi to Bali via Chennai will be operational.

This will help tourism flourish. While we wait for this to happen, we are using Singapore as a hub. We are giving out deals (on flights) to encourage people coming to Singapore to extend their stay to Indonesia. Many Indians come to Singapore, and we want to tap this."

She went on to say that the focus is now on increasing connectivity to Bali, given its popularity among tourists. However, operations will be expanded to other destinations in the future, she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Pradeep Kumar Rawat said talks are being held between civil aviation authorities in both countries regarding a boost to direct connectivity.

"In terms of numbers, the growth of Indian tourists to Indonesia is among the highest. We must provide more connectivity. We are neighbours, we share a maritime boundary. It is important for us to build direct connectivity to bring more tourists. We do have to enable framework in civil aviation ministry. Authorities in both countries are in talks for the same (direct flights). In my view, this will encourage tourism and low-cost airlines can follow suit," he opined.

This year marks the completion of 70 years of bilateral ties between India and Indonesia. To commemorate the occasion, the two officials inaugurated a photo exhibition at the Prambanan temple complex in the city, depicting the journey of the two countries over the last 70 years.

On the sidelines of the event, Rawat reiterated that key industries, including tourism and security, need to be strengthened in collaboration.

"We are close in our hearts, we now need to become close in mind also to make our relations more concrete," he added.

देश और दुनिया की ख़बर, ख़बर के पीछे का सच, सभी जानकारी लीजिए अपने वॉट्सऐप पर-  DNA को फॉलो कीजिए

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

The record-breaking record breaker: Know the most frequent name in Guinness World Records

50 Best hotels in the world list unveiled: India has one of them, check its rank

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Kangana Ranaut says she has 'no clarity' if Chandramukhi 2's Hindi dub will have theatrical release

'Exercise caution': MEA to Indians in Canada and those contemplating to travel there

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE