Moral policing through Sharia law? Fatwa issued against watching TV, playing music in WB's Murshidabad

In a shocking incident, heads of the minority-dominated village in Murshidabad has issued a fatwa banning leisurely activities like watching television, playing carrom, purchasing and selling liquor or lottery tickets, listening to music using cellphones and computers, among other activities.

The fatwa was issued on August 9. Penalties vary from fines ranging from Rs 500-Rs 7000 to sit-ups, holding ears, or head shaving, and other activities deemed unlawful by the committee.

The committee also announced reward ranging from Rs 200-2,000, depending on the nature of the crime, to those who inform the authorities about the violators.

According to media reports, The committee stated that it took the decision to impose the ban to spot the youth from leading a life that would lead to their moral and cultural degradation'.

Here is the list of punishments as imposed by the committee: