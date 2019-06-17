Monsoon hits North Bengal and Sikkim

Monsoon arrived at some parts of North Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday. The Northern limit of monsoon is currently passing through North East Bay of Bengal then Goalpara (Assam), Alipurduar (North Bengal) and Gangtok (Sikkim).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that monsoon is expected to advance further up north as Cyclone Vayu loses intensity. It is to be noted that by now, monsoon should have reached some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, but the onset of monsoon has got delayed and it is yet to hit Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorm have been predicted on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, where sweltering heat continued unabated with Prayagraj in the eastern part being the hottest at 45.3 degree Celsius.

Sultanpur, Varanasi and Basti in the state recorded 45 degrees Celsius, 44.2 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius respectively.

With inputs from PTI