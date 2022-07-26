Monkeypox: Suspected case reported in Uttar Pradesh's Aurraiya | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

A suspected monkeypox virus case was found in the Uttar Pradesh district of Aurraiya. The suspected patient's samples were submitted to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for analysis. The suspected patient, a woman from the Bidhuna tehsil, had a fever and developed symptoms similar to monkeypox for the last one week.

Superintendent Dr Siddharth Verma said: "In view of the symptoms of a possible monkeypox case, these samples have been sent to KGMU, Lucknow, for investigation. The woman has been sent home with instructions for precautions."

READ | Delhi LG suspends 6 MCD officials for graft, CBI to prosecute sub-registrar

The woman was receiving treatment from a private physician, according to Superintendent Dr. Siddharth Verma, but when she saw no improvement, she went to a former medical officer on the bypass road on Sunday for medical assistance. The woman's body had a few minor spots, which the former medical officer noted. She also reported having excruciating discomfort in her hands and soles.

The medical officer contacted the World Health Organization (WHO) and reported what they believed to be monkeypox. The woman was recommended to a community health facility in Bihduna by the former medical officer. Additionally, the chief minister's office was notified. Dr. Sarfaraz from the district hospital was sent to Bidhuna by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Archana Srivastava to gather the samples.

READ | Zomato's share price would have been Rs 450 if...: Ashneer Grover's advice

(With inputs from IANS)