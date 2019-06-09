Modi 2.0: First meeting of Council of Ministers on June 12

In the meeting, discussions are likely to be held on the future course of action of the government for the next five years. Modi is expected to brief the ministers on the matter, sources added.

The first meeting of the new Council of Ministers will take place on June 12 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Friday.

In the meeting, discussions are likely to be held on the future course of action of the government for the next five years. Modi is expected to brief the ministers on the matter, sources added.

Meetings of the council of ministers were regularly held in the previous Modi government, where he used to brief the ministers about the Centre's welfare schemes.

In the first Union Cabinet meeting, Modi had approved all land holding eligible farmer families to avail benefits under PM-KISAN scheme, under which income support of Rs 6,000 is granted in three installments.