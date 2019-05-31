Modi 2.0: Congress congratulates newly sworn-in ministers, says looking forward to work for development of India

Headlines

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

Meet man who leads Rs 28,319 crore company with Rs 3.8 crore annual salary

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list, breaks Hashim Amla's record with 19th ODI ton in Asia Cup opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeIndia

India

Modi 2.0: Congress congratulates newly sworn-in ministers, says looking forward to work for development of India

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet Ministers. We wish them the best and look forward to working with them on the growth & development of India & all its citizens," Congress said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 12:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress party congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cabinet ministers who took oath of office in a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday.

Congress shared its desire that it will look forward to working with the new government on the path of growth and development of India and all its citizens. It wished the newly formed government best of luck. 

Taking it to its Twitter wall, Congress said, "Congratulations to @narendramodi and his new Cabinet Ministers. We wish them the best and look forward to working with them on the growth & development of India & all its citizens."

Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh along with other senior Congress leaders. 

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time along with 57-member ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, others. 

The grand swearing-in ceremony witnessed more than 8000 dignitaries comprising of senior leaders, BIMSTEC leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other officials.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-led NDA won with a thumping majority bagging 353 seats while BJP alone winning 303 seats, crossing the half-way majority mark on its own. 

Congress only marginally showed improvement in its performance than 2014, winning just 8 seats more, taking the tally to 52.

The party is facing a leadership crisis at present in the wake of Lok Sabha results as party chief Rahul Gandhi has offered to quit from the post of president but his resignation has not been accepted. Senior party leaders including Shashi Tharoor, many have not supported Rahul's resignation move. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's solar mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1

One-day Manipur Assembly session today, Kuki MLAs likely to skip

Sunny Deol recalls getting call from Shah Rukh Khan before he watched Gadar 2: ‘He told me…’

G20 Summit in Delhi: Schools and banks closed, WFH in offices; know restrictions from September 8-10

Meet Aima Baig, the Pakistani sensation who performed at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE