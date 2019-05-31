Modi 2.0: Congress congratulates newly sworn-in ministers, says looking forward to work for development of India

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet Ministers. We wish them the best and look forward to working with them on the growth & development of India & all its citizens," Congress said.

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and his new Cabinet Ministers. We wish them the best & look forward to working with them on the growth & development of India & all its citizens. — Congress (@INCIndia) May 30, 2019

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time along with 57-member ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, others.

The grand swearing-in ceremony witnessed more than 8000 dignitaries comprising of senior leaders, BIMSTEC leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other officials.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-led NDA won with a thumping majority bagging 353 seats while BJP alone winning 303 seats, crossing the half-way majority mark on its own.

Congress only marginally showed improvement in its performance than 2014, winning just 8 seats more, taking the tally to 52.

The party is facing a leadership crisis at present in the wake of Lok Sabha results as party chief Rahul Gandhi has offered to quit from the post of president but his resignation has not been accepted. Senior party leaders including Shashi Tharoor, many have not supported Rahul's resignation move.