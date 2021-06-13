Mizoram: Ziona Chana, head of world's largest family with 38 wives and 89 children, dies

Ziona Chana, who is believed to head one of the world's largest families, with 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren from Mizoram, passed away at a private hospital on Sunday. He was 76.

An official of the Aizawl district administration said that Chana was unwell since June 7 and a few days back admitted to a private hospital in the capital city after his diabetes, hypertension and other old age-related problems deteriorated and breathed his last on Sunday afternoon.

"The last rites and other related events would be finalised in consultation with his family members," the official told IANS.

Mizoram Chief Minister bids farewell

Taking to Twitter, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday bid farewell to him. "With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!" he tweeted along with a group picture of the huge family.

About Ziona Chana

Born on July 21, 1945, Zionghaka, commonly known as Ziona Chana was the head of a Christian religious community called aChana's sect' in his village Baktawng Tlangnuam, around 100 km from Aizawl.

Ziona featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not in 2011 and 2013 for having the world's largest family. He reportedly lived with his family in a large four-storied house called 'Chhuan Thar Run' (New Generation Home) with over 100 rooms.

The mansion of Ziona has become a tourist attraction in the mountainous bordering state and the tourists are always curious to know about their families and management of the relations and day-to-day functioning.

