Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Voting for the Mizoram constituency will take place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which are set for April 19, 2024. On June 4, 2024, the election results will be declared.

The election for the Mizoram Lok Sabha Constituency, one of the state's one Lok Sabha constituencies, will take place this year. The final voting schedule and results of the Mizoram Lok Sabha election were announced by the Election Commission of India on March 16.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, C Lalrosanga of the MNF won the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency with 224286 votes, while Lalnghinglova Hmar of the IND received 216146 votes. Lalnghinglova Hmar lost by 8,140 votes.In 2014, C. L. Ruala of the INC won the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency with 210485 votes, while the IND's Robert Romawia Royte received 204331 votes.The Mizoram parliamentary constituency had a total of 702170 registered electors in 2014.

This campaign features candidates from a variety of political parties competing for parliamentary seats. Prominent candidates include K. Vanlalvena of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Richard Vanlalhmangaiha of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalbiakzama of the Indian National Congress (INC), Vanhlalmuaka of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rita Malsawmi of the Mizoram People's Conference (MPC).

Mizoram's electoral landscape is defined by the presence of major political parties and alliances, including the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC). These organisations compete for electoral supremacy, each with their own goals and visions for the state's future.