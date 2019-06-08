Missing AN-32: Air Force Chief visits Jorhat Air Force to review Search and Rescue operations

Search and Rescue Operations (SAR) for the missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft entered its sixth day on Saturday. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa visited the Jorhat Air Force Station to review the SAR operations for the missing aircraft.

“Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa visited Air Force Station Jorhat today to assess the ongoing search operations. He was given a detailed briefing about the operations and was apprised with the inputs received so far. He interacted with families of the officers and airmen who were onboard the aircraft,” said a release from the Ministry of Defence.

On Saturday, SAR operations were affected briefly due to bad weather. After the weather cleared, SAR operations by Mi-17, ALH and Cheetah helicopters resumed.

“Indian Air Force has increased the deployment of its helicopters and transport aircraft and has expanded the search area significantly since the beginning of the operations. More and more area is being covered by airborne sensors and satellites and the imaging is being followed-up by close analysis of the data for its synergistic amalgamation in the search operations,” added the release.

Resources from various agencies, including ISRO were brought into the operation to enhance its effectiveness.

This apart, the Arunchal Pradesh’s civil administration set up three ground search parties – first team for Bayor Adi mountain range, second team for the Pari Adi mountain range and the third team for the Sibir Gong mountain range.

The area of search is mountainous and heavily forested with thick undergrowth. The weather in the area has been inclement with low clouds and rain during most hours. Combined with the inhospitable terrain, the weather has posed serious challenges to aerial search operations.

“Since the area is completely cut off and is a far-flung area falling near the Indo-China border, we are taking help of the locals who are well versed with the terrain. The place where the aircraft was last spotted does not have any inhabitants, there is no mobile network and there is no motorable road making the operations for the ground search parties extremely difficult,” said a senior officer of Arunachal Pradesh government.

The AN-32 with 13 people on board – eight officers and five passengers took off from the Jorhat air base around 12:25 pm on Monday and was headed for Mechuka – an advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh closer to the Chinese border. However, the aircraft lost contact with the radar and ground staff and did not reach the Mechuka air base at its scheduled landing time at 1 pm.