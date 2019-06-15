MHA sends advisory to Mamata govt over 'rising' political violence in WB, seeks report on steps taken to curb clashes

The Centre has sought a report from West Bengal Government on measures taken to contain political violence and investigate such incidents to bring culprits to book.

Pointing out the growing number of incidents of election-related and political violence and casualties over four years from 2016 to 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an advisory issued to the state government said the “unabated violence over the years is evidently a matter of deep concern.”

MHA stated that the incidents of political violence in West Bengal has increased from 509 in 2016 to 1035 in 2018.. 773 incidents have already occurred in 2019 till date. "Correspondingly, the death toll rose from 36 in 2016 to 96 in 2018 while 26 deaths have already taken place in 2019 till date," it said.

The advisory stated that “the continued trend of political violence from 2016 through 2019, as evident from the above figures, is indicative of the failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the State to maintain the rule of law and to inspire a sense of security among the people. Government of India is seriously concerned over the prevalent situation in West Bengal.”

“It is requested that a report may be sent to this Ministry on the steps taken by the State Government and its law enforcement machinery to investigate the incidents of violence to bring the culprits to book as also the measures taken to contain and curb violence,”

The MHA advisory comes at a time when 4 people were killed in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district earlier this week.