'Metro Man' E Sreedharan reveals real reason behind joining BJP

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram on Thursday, has revealed the real reason behind joining the party.

In a conversation with Aditi Tyagi, he said that the people of Kerala are fed up with the corruption, scandals, and nepotism and BJP can remove these things.

"Kerala has been ruled by two major parties in the last 20 years -- the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front. One is led by the CPI(M) and the other is led by the Congress. During this time, I don't think Kerala has brought the development needed, particularly in the matter of industries required. People are now fed up with the corruption, scandals, nepotism, which BJP can remove," E Sreedharan said.

Popularly known as the Metroman, he had enjoyed a cult image not only in Kerala but across the country for his work and respect cutting across political lines.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Later he helmed several other metro projects in key cities.

Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran. Ahead of Assembly elections in Kerala, former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on February 18 announced that he will join the BJP.

"If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan had told ANI earlier.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.