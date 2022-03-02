Mehek Purohit – Founder of Chakli Art, was honored with Token of Appreciation at DPIFF 2022

Mehek Purohit, a young businesswoman from Sindarli, Rajasthan, is making her community and family proud. She is providing a tremendous example for all the ladies who come to Mumbai to pursue their aspirations, particularly those from conservative backgrounds where getting married is seen as more essential than pursuing their dreams.

Mehek Purohit continued to work hard to achieve her goals, and as a result, she became an independent and powerful woman who went on to build one of the best digital marketing agencies in the country. Chakli Art known for its creative content led by Founder & Creative Director – Mehek Purohit gets felicitated with the Token of Appreciation at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 and shows her immense gratitude to have been the Social Media Partners of the Nation's Most Prestigious Award Ceremony.

Mehek Purohit expresses “This golden opportunity to manage DPIFF's Social Media and design their online and offline Award Event was as dreamy as we shared the stage with the renowned dignitaries of World Cinema like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, Rohit Bose Roy, Satish Kaushik, Sanya Malhotra, Lara Dutta, etc.”

(Sponsored Feature)