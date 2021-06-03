Meghalaya: Day 3 of rescue operation to save 5 miners trapped in rat-hole mine

An illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills (EJH) district got flooded after a dynamite explosion on Sunday evening leaving five miners missing.

The rescue operation has been going on for more than three days to save the five miners trapped inside somewhere in a rat-hole mine. The five miners have been identified by the district administration – four from Assam and one from Tripura.

On Tuesday the rescuers tried to reach the miners with cranes, ropes and hooks. In rescue teams, comprising personnel of the SDRF and Fire Service.

As per the news agency, Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said, attempts were made to fish out the miners to safety, from the bottom of the pit, but the efforts were in vain.

A rescuer with three others hopped onto an iron carrier attached to the crane by a two-inch iron wire used, for lowering it up and down.

The rescuers have verified that the vertical depth of water inside the pit is about 152 feet.

It has been estimated by the district administration that the depth of the pit is over 500 feet.

The District Magistrate said that they have requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help in rescuing the miners trapped inside.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire service started the operation on Monday. Although it was drizzling in the morning, later in the day the sun came out and the operation could be carried out.