Megha Engineering awarded project to build high importance Zozila Tunnel connecting Kashmir, Ladakh

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has been awarded the contract to construct Zojilla Tunnel connecting Kashmir and Ladakh at an estimated cost of Rs 4509.50 crore.

The prestigious project in Himalayan region will connect Jammu and Kashmir to Leh via Kargil. The project, to be executed in most critical weather conditions, would have to be completed in 72 months.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) opened the bids on Friday, and MEIL topped the list by quoting less than other companies.

Three companies submitted the bids to NHIDCL July 30 and the finance bids opened on August 21.

“A two-lane road with bi-directional traffic would have to construct on the Zojila route, which is called a Single Tube tunnel. The road consists mainly of shafts as well as portal structures and excavated areas. This complex project would have to complete in just 72 months," Ch Subbaiah, Director, MEIL said.

Project is to be constructed in two divisions in two sections of about 33 kilometres.

The first section is to be developed by constructing the 18.50-kilometre road. In the second section, the Zojila Tunnel is to be built in the shape of a horseshoe of 14.15 km as a two-road lane of 9.5 meters wide and 7.57 meters high.

The project is of very high importance, connecting the two Union Territories. The road from Srinagar to Leh in Ladakh is not suitable for vehicular traffic throughout the year as it is completely closed for six months, especially during the winter season. Even the military vehicles are unable to move under these conditions.

Travelling long distances on alternate routes has become a costly affair and a waste of time. Under these circumstances, the road tunnel was proposed between Sonamarg to Leh and Ladakh via Kargil a long time ago.

The tunnel has to be built at 700 meters below the surface on average. The project is also in the most complex hill terrain with snowstorms often occurring in the area. As the dense snow cover the area for at least eight months in a year, the execution works will not be an easy task. At the same time, a river also flows adjacent to the proposed project site. The project may face severe problems with water and ice pouring during the construction.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has decided to improve the road travel facilities to all commuters between Kashmir to Ladakh. As part of this plan, a highway tunnel will also be constructed from Srinagar to Baltal. This tunnel road is also convenient to Amaranth Yatra pilgrims. Baltal base camp near Kargil will be used for Amarnath yatra.