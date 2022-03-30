Meet Sufiya Khan who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, sets Guinness World Record for golden quadrilateral run

Indian ultra runner Sufiya Khan has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time by a woman to cover the 'golden quadrilateral' by running 6,002 km in 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes.

The 'golden quadrilateral' is a network of national highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Sufiya began her run from the national capital on December 16, 2020. And by April 6, 2021, she completed the golden quadrilateral circuit.

The 35-year-old received her certificate as ‘fastest female to run along The Indian Golden Quadrilateral Road’ on Saturday.

"No, I did not think of giving up in the entire attempt," she was quoted as saying by Guinness World Records. "Though there were very many injuries that happened during the run my full focus was on completing this attempt in minimum time."

“I am very grateful to all you amazing people who ran along for few miles to few hundreds miles, who warmly welcomed me in their city, who arranged homefood for me, who encouraged me to run when i was down, who celebrated my every success as their own, who worried about me when i was running alone or in dark, who contributed financially for the expedition need, who arranged my accommodation and those who love me unconditionally and prayed everyday for me,” she wrote on Facebook.

Sufiya describes ultra running as her passion. She even quit her decade-long job as a ground staff at the Delhi airport in 2017 to pursue it.

Ultra-running is any footrace longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres.

The Ultra-runner also holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.