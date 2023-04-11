Meet Sajjan Jindal, Rs 1,80,000 crore group's MD whose new firm hit Rs 2,750 crore valuation, son of Savitri Jindal

Sajjan Jindal's company described Sajjan Jindal as a reclusive chairman. (File)

JSW One Platforms, a B2B e-commerce venture by the JSW Group, has raised Rs 205 crore from a Japanese company. With this, the company's valuation has risen to Rs 2,750 crore. Parth Jindal, the director of JSW One Platforms, said that the company aims to cater to the building materials requirements of all MSMEs. JSW One Platforms was founded by the world-renowned JSW Group whose MD and chairman is Sajjan Jindal.

The group was being led by Om Prakash Jindal until 2005, when he died in a helicopter crash. The company's business were divided into his four sons. Sajjan Jindal is the eldest of the sons who manages the flagship properties of the company. Jindal's younger, Delhi-based son, Naveen, manages Jindal Steel & Power. The group is spearheaded by Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman.

The Jindal group's net worth is 22 billion dollars which is over Rs 1,80,000 crore. The Jindal family, led by Savitri Jindal, has a net worth of over 17 billion dollars as per Forbes. This translates into over Rs 1,42,84 crore.

Who is Sajjan Jindal? Born in 1959, Sajjan Jindal is one of India's richest men. He is the chairman and managing director of JSW Group of companies. His company has interest in steel, mining, energy, sports, infrastructure and software development. His father was a politician.

He is an engineer by training. He did mechanical engineering from Bengaluru's Ramaiah Institute of Technology. He joined his father's company in 1982.

He is credited with integrating the manufacturing of the group's companies into JSW Group.

His wife's name is Sangita Jindal.

His company, JSW Steel, described Sajjan Jindal as a reclusive chairman.

The company said Jindal has the ability to take calculated risks. He remains optimistic in the face of adversity.

Parth is his son.

In the Forbes Billionaire's list, Savitri Jindal was crowned as India's richest woman second time in a row.

Jindal is known as an ambitious business leader.