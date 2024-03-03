Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

Anjali is a self-reliant young woman who runs her own business despite coming from a family of business owners, much like Radhika.

The year's most anticipated wedding celebrations have started. Yes, you read correctly: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's highly anticipated nuptials are getting underway with a lot of fanfare and spectacle. The couple, who have been deeply in love with one another, held their engagement ceremony at the Antilia mansion in Mumbai in January 2023.

Ever since, everyone has been excitedly anticipating the couple's lavish wedding. Pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika are planned for March 1, March 2, and March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as they get ready to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. Since Radhika was formally accepted into the Ambanis family, the young star has been stealing the show. In addition to Radhika, her sister Anjali also attracted a lot of attention.

Anjali is a self-reliant young woman who runs her own business despite coming from a family of business owners, much like Radhika. More information on Anjali and her journey to success as an entrepreneur will be revealed in this post.

Kutch, Gujarat is Anjali's hometown. She was born in Mumbai in 1989. Anjali Merchant attended The Cathedral and John Connon School during her education. She is the elder daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Ecole Mondiale World School was later attended by her. After finishing her education, Anjali went on to Babson College to earn a BSc in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship.

Anjali attended the London School of Business to obtain her MBA after graduating. In addition, Anjali studied abroad at the University of Virginia for a semester in 2010. Studying at sea is a unique opportunity that offers a 1000-passenger ship that visits over ten destinations every trip. During her Semester at Sea, Anjali visited twelve different nations, working on projects in Canada, Spain, Morocco, Ghana, China, Japan, and numerous other places.

In 2006, Anjali started her work at Publicis as an intern in advertising. She worked as an intern at Merck in 2009. In 2012, Anjali started working as a marketing manager for Encore Healthcare, her father's company. Anjali interned at Bayer in 2017 and again in 2021. Anjali took the position of director at Mylon Metals and Encore Healthcare.

Anjali co-founded "Turn The Campus," an online marketplace aimed towards college students and employees, in addition to serving as director of Mylon Steels and her family's business. But in 2012, it stopped doing business. In 2018, Anjali was a co-founder of Dryfix, a network of hair salons that specialise in offering specialised hair services. Numerous B-town celebrities, including Tabu, Alia Bhatt, a