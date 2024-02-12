Twitter
Headlines

Meet Indian man who has won Rs 33 crore in lottery by using a unique method, he will spend the money by…

Meet Indian who build largest hospital network in Gulf, his net worth is Rs 33205 crore, he is from...

Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your beloved partner

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 1 lakh appointment letters to recruits today

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your beloved partner

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Teams to win most U19 World Cup titles

Teams to defend title across different T20 leagues

8 Korean drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

HomeIndia

India

Meet Indian man who has won Rs 33 crore in lottery by using a unique method, he will spend the money by…

Originally belonging to Kerala, Rajeev currently works in an architectural company as a draftsman with his wife and kids, aged five and eight.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 05:51 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An Indian immigrant living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rajeev Arikkatt, won a staggering 15 million dirhams (approximately Rs 33 Crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly lottery draw. 

The surprising win came after he received a free ticket that featured the birthdays of Rajeev’s two children. Originally belonging to Kerala, Rajeev currently works in an architectural company as a draftsman and resides in Al Ain with his wife and kids, aged five and eight. Despite participating and buying the Big Ticket draws for the past three years, he has now won the jackpot with ticket number 037130, which is the birth dates of his kids.

Still stunned by the unexpected victory, Rajeev is yet to finalize how to use such a whopping amount. He intends to share his prize with 19 others, making his lucky amount a shared joy.

Upon being victorious, Rajeev told Khaleej Times, “I have been residing in Al Ain for more than 10 years. I have been purchasing tickets for the past 3 years. This is the first time I have won a lottery. This time, my wife and I selected tickets with numbers 7 and 13, which are the birth dates of our children. Two months back, I missed Dh 1 million by a whisker with the same combination but this time I was fortunate.” 

He added, "I was speechless. I couldn't describe the feelings in words. I recognised hosts's voice, as I had been listening to it for years. I knew he called the winners, but I never imagined it was the first prize. It was a surprise. This is a life-changing moment, not just for me but for others in our group."



 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

    Viral video: Women exchange blows with shoes on Bengaluru bus, internet reacts

    Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

    'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Mukesh Ambani to now sell candies as Reliance buys 82-year-old brand for just...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

    In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

    In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

    In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

    Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE