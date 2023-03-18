Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi RRTS train to be 2 times faster than metro: Adjustable chairs, charging points, wifi; all details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 30 rapid rails will be operated between Delhi-Meerut. (Representational)

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS train will be two times as fast as the Delhi Metro. The Sahibabad- Duhai section will become operational this year. The project will be constructed in three phases. The last phase will be finished by 2025. If you think that the Delhi Metro is the best train in India, RRTS will change your opinion with its speed and facilities. This train will remind you of airplanes.

Rapid rails will have adjustable chairs. It will have an integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage space, and big windows.

Delhi Metro's operational speed is 80 km per hour. RRTS operational speed will be 160 km per hour. Top Speed will be 180 km per hour. The top speed of the metro is 90 km per hour.

Normal coaches will have normal doors. Premium coaches will have two doors.

Seals will have mobile and laptop chargers. Seats will also have coat hangers. You can also keep your luggage above your seat. There will also be an infotainment system.

30 rapid rails will be operated between Delhi-Meerut. 13 trains will be used in the first phase. As of now, there is no official information regarding the fares. However, it is expected that the fare will be Rs 2 per km.

According to reports, the two services will be linked at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad stations. The Sarai Kale Khan station will be linked with the Pink Line, New Ashok Nagar station will be linked with the Blue Line. Anand Vihar will be linked with both Pink and Blue Lines. The Ghaziabad RRTS will be linked with the Red Line.

After this line becomes operational, the travel time between Delhi and Meerut will be curtailed to just 55 minutes.