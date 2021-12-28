Corbevax, Covovax, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir approved for emergency use in India

Drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has approved vaccines Corbevax, Covovax, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use against COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the same. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "Congratulations India Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO,

@MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: - CORBEVAX vaccine - COVOVAX vaccine - Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in an emergency situation."

Regarding CORBEVAX, the Minister said in another tweet: "It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India."

Check out the tweets here.

COVOVAX, the nanoparticle vaccine, was granted emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month. The WHO had said that the vaccine was accessed under the Emergency Use Listing based on the data on efficacy, quality, safety, a risk management plan. COVOVAX is also a part of the COVAX facility.

Meanwhile, the CORBEVAX vaccine is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine against the virus.

Molnupiravir will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situations for the treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

The vaccines that have so far received emergency use authorisation have increased to 8, as of now. The others are Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Russia's Sputnik V, and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.