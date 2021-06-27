'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address nation in 78th edition of monthly radio programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (June 27) at 11 am. The Prime Minister will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio. It will be the 78th episode of the monthly radio programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm.

In last month's Mann Ki Baat episode, the PM had talked about the various cyclones that recently hit the country said saluted those who were involved in rescue and relief efforts during the natural disasters.

"In this difficult and extraordinary situation of calamity, the way the people of all the states affected by the cyclone have shown courage, in this hour of crisis, with great patience, discipline - I respectfully, heartily want to appreciate all citizens," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during Mann Ki Baat.

The prime minister also said that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic in 100 years and thanked doctors, nurses and frontline workers in their fight against COVID-19. PM Modi interacted with a locomotive pilot, a oxygen container driver and a captain of IAF who are supplying Oxygen to hospitals.

"During 2nd wave of COVID19, a major challenge was to supply medical oxygen to remote areas. To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing & saved lives of lakhs of people," PM Modi said.