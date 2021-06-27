Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to get vaccinated, don't believe in rumours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 27) addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11 AM. This was the 78th episode of the radio show and today's episode came few days after India launched the next phase of the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world.

The prime minister started his 'Mann Ki Baat' with Olympics quiz and then remembered the legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away recently. "When talking about the Olympics, how can we not remember Milkha Singh Ji. When he was hospitalised, I got a chance to speak to him, I had requested him to motivate the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics," he said.

PM Modi also urged people to overcome vaccine hesitancy and said, “I have taken both doses. My Mother is almost hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines.”

"The battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat. We should all get vaccinated and encourage others to overcome the hesitancy," said PM Modi.