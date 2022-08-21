Search icon
Delhi excise policy case: CBI issues lookout notice against Manish Sisodia and others

CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

CBI has issued a lookout notice against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 other people named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the central agency on liquor policy violations, ANI reported.

Sisodia has now been prohibited to travel abroad. The CBI on Saturday recorded the statements of three of the accused as it began the questioning in the alleged corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said.

The agency is also examining the documents seized on Friday during raids at 31 places, including the residence of Delhi's Sisodia who is among the 15 named in the FIR, they said.

The three accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with some documents of financial transactions recovered during the searches, the officials said, without elaborating.

The CBI has invoked the IPC section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Public servants including Krishna, former Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari and assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies are among those named in the FIR.

Agnipath scheme: Authorities find aspirants using fake documents during Angiveer rally in Haryana
