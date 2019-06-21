Man booked in Gujarat for giving Triple Talaq to wife over Whatsapp

A 26-year-old woman, residing in Sajan, Valsad district has lodged a complaint against his husband and inlaws for giving her triple talaq over Whatsapp.

A 26-year-old woman, residing in Sajan, Valsad district in Gujarat has lodged a complaint against his husband and inlaws for giving her triple talaq over Whatsapp on Monday.

Jailun Kaliya and his parents Javed and Nafisa were booked by Umargam police station over the alleged incident."The victim, a 25-year-old woman now residing with her parents in Umargam town in Valsad, filed a complaint on Sunday. Jailun, a resident of Sanjan, works in a shipping firm and is currently abroad," said Inspector P M Parmar of Umargam police station.

"Upon getting the divorce message from his son, Javed Kalia took a print-out and approached a cleric to formalise the separation," he said.The cleric informed the victim's parents after which she filed a complaint

Farhim, the 26-year-old woman, alleged that his husband decided to divorce him when she refused to give her 3-year-old son to his sister who did not have kids.Farhim told police that Jailun was in Canada but his parents claim that he is in Dubai.The couple were married four years ago and have a three-year-old son, he said, adding that the victim has complained that she was tortured in her marital house.Jailun, his father Javed and mother Nafisa have been booked under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, which criminalises this form of divorce, as well as section 498a (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.Parmar said statements of Kalia family and the cleric have been recorded but no arrests have been made as yet.(With inputs from PTI)