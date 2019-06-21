Man booked in Gujarat for giving Triple Talaq to wife over Whatsapp

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Man booked in Gujarat for giving Triple Talaq to wife over Whatsapp

A 26-year-old woman, residing in Sajan, Valsad district has lodged a complaint against his husband and inlaws for giving her triple talaq over Whatsapp.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 05:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 26-year-old woman, residing in Sajan, Valsad district in Gujarat has lodged a complaint against his husband and inlaws for giving her triple talaq over Whatsapp on Monday.

Jailun Kaliya and his parents Javed and Nafisa were booked by Umargam police station over the alleged incident."The victim, a 25-year-old woman now residing with her parents in Umargam town in Valsad, filed a complaint on Sunday. Jailun, a resident of Sanjan, works in a shipping firm and is currently abroad," said Inspector P M Parmar of Umargam police station.

"Upon getting the divorce message from his son, Javed Kalia took a print-out and approached a cleric to formalise the separation," he said.The cleric informed the victim's parents after which she filed a complaint

Farhim, the 26-year-old woman, alleged that his husband decided to divorce him when she refused to give her 3-year-old son to his sister who did not have kids.Farhim told police that Jailun was in Canada but his parents claim that he is in Dubai.The couple were married four years ago and have a three-year-old son, he said, adding that the victim has complained that she was tortured in her marital house.Jailun, his father Javed and mother Nafisa have been booked under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, which criminalises this form of divorce, as well as section 498a (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.Parmar said statements of Kalia family and the cleric have been recorded but no arrests have been made as yet.(With inputs from PTI)    

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Shruti Haasan gets scared after unknown man follows her at Mumbai airport in viral video: 'I don't know who you are'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE