Man addicted to online gaming kills his mother to...

As per the police report, Himanshu was engrossed in gaming on the well-known Zupee platform. His habit caused him to take out loans to feed his addiction, which led to him borrowing almost ₹4 lakh in debt to keep playing, according to the police.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 02:05 PM IST

(Image source: Pexels)
A man who was addicted to online gaming allegedly killed his mother to collect on her life insurance policy and pay off his enormous debts, according to the Fatehpur Police in Uttar Pradesh. In the case, the defendant, Himanshu, was accused of killing his mother to obtain a ₹50 lakh insurance payout and disposing of her body close to the Yamuna river front.

As per the police report, Himanshu was engrossed in gaming on the well-known Zupee platform. His habit caused him to take out loans to feed his addiction, which led to him borrowing almost ₹4 lakh in debt to keep playing, according to the police. Having to pay back debts that kept coming in, he came up with a plan.

An additional SP from Fatehpur stated that Himanshu allegedly stole the jewellery from his paternal aunt and used the money to buy his parents ₹50 lakh worth of life insurance. Later, when his father was not around, he is said to have strangled his mother Prabha to death. He then wrapped the body in a jute bag and took it to the Yamuna river bank to be disposed of by tractor. 

Himanshu's father, Roshan Singh, returned home to find his wife and son gone from the temple at Chitrakoot. He discovered that nobody was aware of Prabha's whereabouts after asking around and going to his brother's nearby house. Roshan called the police after hearing from a neighbour that Himanshu was riding a tractor close to the river.

After that, Himanshu was apprehended shortly after Prabha's body was found near the Yamuna River. Himanshu revealed the shocking plan he came up with to kill his mother in order to pay off his debts while being questioned.

As reported by NDTV, officer Vijay Shankar Mishra said, “The son was on the run after murdering his mother. We caught him and unearthed the sinister crime.”

