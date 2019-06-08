Headlines

Mahresult.nic.in SSC Results 2019: Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE Class 10 (X) SSC Result to be announced in an hour

The wait for the results has been a nerve-wracking ideal but in an hour, you will come to know how you have fared, and get to decide on your Higher Secondary streams as soon as possible!

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 12:13 PM IST

All the students who had appeared for the Maharashtra Board State Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams this year, you can check your results at the official websites mahresult.nic.in and on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The results will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today at 1 pm.

You must not forget to have your Roll No. and Registration No. ready. The wait for the results has been a nerve-racking ordeal but in an hour, you will come to know how you have fared, and get to decide on your Higher Secondary streams as soon as possible!

In case you're wondering how to check your results, look no further, for here's the step-by-step guide:  

 

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 results 2019 online:

1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2. Click on the link "SSC Examination Result 2019"

3. The page will redirect to a new address. Enter examination credantials like Roll No.

4. Click on the option 'View Result".

5. The result will appear on your screen. Take a print out of the PDF for future needs.

 

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra twice a year. There are about 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.

Around 17 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board Examinations 2019 that were conducted from March 1 to March 22 this year.

Among them, over 3.81 lakh students appeared from city. Last year, over 89% students cleared the exams.

