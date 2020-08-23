Mahatma Gandhi's gold-plated glasses auctioned for Rs 2.54 crore in UK

The staff at the East Bristol Auctions found the glasses in a letterbox inside an envelope.

A pair of gold-plated glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi was auctioned at Rs 2,54,99,489 on Friday.

It is to be noted that East Bristol Auctions is the largest auction house in South West England.

"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," a statement released by the auction house read.

"The vendor`s uncle worked for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and it can be presumed that these were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed," the auction house said.

The staff estimated that the glasses would raise more than 14,500 pounds, however, they have now gone for 260,000 pounds.

"An incredible result for an incredible item. Thanks to all those who bid," it added.

The round-rimmed were worn by Gandhi when he was studying law in England in the late 1800s and 1900s. It it is to be noted that the glasses became a regular feature during the India's freedom movement and Gandhi's civil disobedience protests.

"Someone popped them into our letterbox on a Friday night and they stayed there until Monday - literally hanging out. One of my staff handed them to me and said there was a note saying they were Gandhi`s glasses. I thought `That`s an interesting one` and carried on with my day." Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said to Sky News.

