Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain predicted in 5 districts, orange alert issued for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14.

The weather department also issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next 3 days. Moreover, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.

Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall during the same period. Heavy rains continued to lash Nashik district on Monday, causing a rise in water levels of several rivers and submerging many temples located on the bed of the Godavari river, officials said.

