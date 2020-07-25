Maharashtra reduces 25% syllabus for Classes 1-12 in view of COVID-19

Headlines

Flute expert Varad Kathapurkar defends remixes in music industry: 'I support the trend but feel sad that...' | Exclusive

Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, parts of north India after 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to star in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s lesser known business in Dubai is worth Rs 18,000 crore; mega UAE project is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flute expert Varad Kathapurkar defends remixes in music industry: 'I support the trend but feel sad that...' | Exclusive

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to star in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947

Healthy heart: 7 tips for stress management

High-protein meals: Easy recipes you can make using paneer

7 foods to improve digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to star in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947

Bambai Meri Jaan actor Lakshya Kochhar on show's comparisons with real-life events, shares major update on season 2

Gajraj Rao on podcast debut Chitthiyan, why he felt he wouldn't stand in front of co-stars: 'Their voice was better'

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra reduces 25% syllabus for Classes 1-12 in view of COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also announced that 30% of the pre-existing syllabus has been reduced for students of classes 9 to 12.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 05:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Maharashtra government on Saturday approved of the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) to reduce the 25% of the pre-existing syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12, to ease the burden on them but also by retaining the core concepts. This was done in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, explained Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Posting from her official handle on microblogging social media website Twitter, Gaikwad wrote, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 have been approved by the government."

 

 

Earlier, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government had also announced that the pre-existing syllabi for classes 9-12 were being slashed to "reduce the mental pressure on students". The Gujarat government is planning to follow along in this line as well.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also announced that 30% of the pre-existing syllabus has been reduced for students of classes 9 to 12. The decision was taken on the suggestion of Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The Heads of Schools and Teachers have been advised by the Board to ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics.

However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination, an official circular mentioned.

Alternative Academic Calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum using different strategies shall also be part of the teaching pedagogy in the affiliated schools.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi, LS Speaker OM Birla, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Boney Kapoor reveals if Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor before marriage: 'We had no choice'

US Government shutdown: Crisis averted for 45 days, federal agencies to continue function for now

'Shameful': Elon Musk criticises Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech' in Canada

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today, check his complete schedule

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE