Maharashtra rains: 16 NDRF teams pre-positioned across state as IMD predicts more rainfall

Due to incessant rains, a total of 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra, including five in Mumbao.

"Five teams in Mumbai, four teams in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad," said NDRF.

Meanwhile, different parts of Maharashtra are facing severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds during the next three-four hours in the Mumbai city and suburbs.

"As per latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph during next 3-4 hours," IMD said on Thursday.

"Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas," it added.

Earlier, rainfall of 331.8 mm in Mumbai-Colaba and 162.3 mm in Mumbai-Santacruz was released between August 5, 8.30 am and August 6, 8.30 am, said IMD in a tweet.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

