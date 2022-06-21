Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: From Thackeray-Shinde call to BJP keeping close eye

Angry Shiv Sainiks protest Eknath Shinde-led ''rebellion'' | Photo: IANS

A political crisis erupted in Maharashtra on Tuesday with over 25 Shiv Sena MLAs becoming incommunicado, led by state minister Eknath Shinde. The rebel leaders have put Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Adadhi government in potential jeopardy. The MLAs are unhappy and not satisfied with the party and the government, and the situation continues to be a deadlock despite efforts to reach out by the CM. If the situation worsens, it could soon be in the court of the BJP.

Here are the latest updates from the developing political crisis in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde unmoved despite Uddhav Thackeray’s call

Two leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak were deputed by CM Thackeray to persuade Shinde to change course in a one-and-a-half hour close-door meeting. However, Shinde was unmoved and asked some tough questions to Thackeray in a reported 10 minute phone call, say sources.

Congress and NCP reps meet Thackeray

Cabinet ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan of the Congress met Thackeray at his official residence along with NCP president and minister Jayant Patil.

BJP keeping close eye

There have been movements in the BJP quarters as the party keeps a watchful eye on the developments in Maharashtra. The party is exploring all options closely, seeing opportunity but wanting to avoid the 2019 misadventure. The party is learnt to be calculating numbers and hoping that Shinde brings more MLAs to the rebel camp.

Congress deputes Kamal Nath to defuse situation

Amid looming threat over the MVA government, Congress has deputed senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath as special observer for the state.

READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde says 'will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power'

(With inputs from agencies)