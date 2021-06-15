Maharashtra Unlock: When will Mumbai local trains resume operations for public? BIG update here

Earlier this month, a 5-level plan to unlock Maharashtra came into force after nearly two months of strict lockdown-type restrictions. However, Mumbaikars have to wait a bit more for the resumption of local train services as it will only happen when the city will move to 'Level 1' of the state's unlock plan.

While restaurants, gyms, salons, and other commercial establishments resumed their services in the city, which falls in 'Level-3' of the Maharashtra government's unlock plan, local train services remained shut for the general public in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

The decision to allow the general public to travel on Mumbai local trains would not be considered until the COVID positivity rate comes under 'Level-1', state Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. He asserted that though the COVID-19 cases are declining, the threat is still there.

"In some districts, the situation is worrying, thus local train services cannot be started immediately," news portal Lokmat quoted the minister as saying.

Notably, the Mumbai local trains were suspended for the general public for the second time on April 15. The first time it happened was in March 2020 when PM Narendra Modi had declared a nationwide lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19.

Mumbai Unlock

Although the Covid-19 positivity rate has declined in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided against easing restrictions in the city for the time being.

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had issued fresh orders stating that Mumbai will continue to observe restrictions meant for Level 3 areas although it has moved to Level 2.

Chahal said the city will be under Level 3 rules till the cases come down to 200-300 per day.

Maharashtra COVID cases

Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths remained in the higher range even as new infections dropped below the 10,000 level, and the number of patients cured increased, health officials said here on Monday.

Compared with the peak of 2,771 deaths declared on Sunday, the state revealed 1,592 fatalities (comprising 200 new, and 1,392 earlier deaths), taking its toll to 112,696.

The number of fresh cases dropped from 10,442 on Sunday to 8,120, sending the tally to 59,17,121 now.

In Mumbai, for the 18th consecutive day, new infections remained below the four-figure level, decreasing from 695 on Sunday to 530, to send the city tally to 716,190 till date. Daily deaths remained stable at 19 for the second day, and the total fatalities in the country`s commercial capital rose to 15,202.

The number of active cases fell from 155,588 to 147,354 now, while 14,732 fully cured patients -- higher than the number of fresh infections -- returned home, taking the total to 56,54,003 and the recovery rate rising from 95.44 per cent to 95.55 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar,and Raigad districts - recorded a fall in new cases from 2,056 to 1,457, sending its caseload rising to 15,64,779 and with 30 more deaths, the toll rose to 30,601.