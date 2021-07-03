Maharashtra lockdown update: Full restrictions in this district, weekend lockdown in several others - check list

Maharashtra lockdown update: Full shutdown in this district, weekend lockdown in several others - check list

The Maharashtra government has imposed full lockdown in the Satara district from Saturday (July 3) for the next eight days and weekend lockdown has also been imposed in most of the cities as well.

Satara District Collector Shekhar Singh has imposed fourth-level restrictions in the entire Satara district. The restrictions will be in force from Monday to Friday as per the Collector’s order. Also, a complete curfew will continue in the district for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the latest updates, strict weekend lockdown will be imposed in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts of western Maharashtra amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. A strict lockdown Sangli has already been announced till July 5. As part of the guidelines, all other activities will be restricted in Pune except for essential services.

A strict lockdown will be implemented in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Vasai-Virar and other municipal areas.

What's allowed, what's not in Satara:

Essential services including grocery shops, vegetable shops, fruit sellers, dairy, bakery, mutton, chicken, egg, fish shops, cold storage, warehouses, hospitals, diagnosis centers, vaccination centers, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment sales shops, all SEBI controlled offices, all services designated by the Reserve Bank of India, electricity and gas supply, petrol pumps, petroleum-related products, all types of financial institutions, newspapers will be allowed.

E-pass is mandatory for travelers coming to Satara district from the fifth tier districts.

Socio-cultural, religious places of worship will remain subject to restrictions.

Walking will be allowed in public places from 5 AM to 9 AM.

Agricultural shops will be open till 2 PM.

All schools, colleges, coaching classes will be completely closed.

All shops except essential services will be closed.

Hotels, restaurants will be closed.

Parcel services from 9 AM till 8 PM will continue.

No sports competitions will be held.

As per the new guidelines, weekend lockdown will also be implemented in multiple cities where the positivity rate is more than 5 per cent.