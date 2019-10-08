Trending#

Maharashtra: Leopard dies in Chandrapur after being hit by train

The carcass was taken off the tracks and a post mortem was conducted.


DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 8, 2019, 02:11 PM IST

In a tragic incident on Monday, a leopard died after being hit by a train in Mul town in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.

The leopard was hit by a Ballarpur-Gondia passenger train at around 8 AM.

The carcass was taken off the tracks and a post mortem was conducted.

More information is awaited.

In a similar case last week, an elephant in West Bengal had met the same tragic fate after being hit by a train.

Wildlife activists have called these animals the latest victims of modern development projects that are fast taking up the natural habitat of these faunae where they once roamed free. The wilderness fast depleting due to ambitious projects like the ever-increasing railway network, these animals venture out from their protected hideouts and fall prey to development's modern machinations. 

(With ANI inputs)

