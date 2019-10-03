Maharashtra Assembly Polls: After criticism, Athawale's RPI drops Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje from Phaltan

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

DNA TV Show: How EAM Jaishankar showed a mirror to Justin Trudeau’s government over Nijjar’s killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

8 Benefits of consuming fruits in the morning daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: After criticism, Athawale's RPI drops Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje from Phaltan

Ramdas Athawale's RPI had announced Nikalje's name on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 08:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after announcing underworld don Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje as its candidate, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Thursday changed its nominee from Phaltan assembly seat in Maharashtra. 

The Ramdas Athawale-led RPI-A has been allotted 6 seats by the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. Their candidates will, however, contest on BJP symbol lotus. 

The RPI will contest Phaltan (Satara), Malshiras (Solapur), Bhandara, Naigaon (Nanded); Pathri (Parbhani) and Mankhurd- Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's RPI, an ally of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and in Maharashtra, had announced Nikalje's name on Wednesday.

However, following criticism, the party changed its candidate from Phaltan seat, announcing Digambar Agawa's name from the constituency in Satara district. 

Nikalje had earlier unsuccessfully contested from the Chembur assembly seat as RPI candidate in 2004, 2009 and 2014. He was given the Phaltan seat as Chembur has gone to Shiv Sena this time. 

The RPI has announced candidates for all six seats. Gautam Sonawane will contest from Mankhurd- Shivaji Nagar, Arvind Bhaladhare from Bhandara, Rajesh Pawar for Naigaon, Mohan Fad from Pathri, Dr Vivek Gujar from Malshiras and Digambar Agawa from Phaltan. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set for global debut in India early next month

Youth takes 17-year-old 'Pakistani' girl to police station in Moradabad, know what happened...

Manipur: All schools to remain shut till Friday in violence-hit state

ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture, venues, date, time - All you need to know

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE