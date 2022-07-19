Maharashtra: 7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom due to suspected overcharging

Representative Image

Fire brigade officials said that at least seven electric bikes, kept at a showroom, in Maharashtra's Pune were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident took place at an e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard in the city of Pune. According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire and seven bikes gutted.

"We received a call at around 8 pm. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

(More details awaited)