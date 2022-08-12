Mahagathbandhan govt is for the poor, reunion with Nitish Kumar 'Slap on BJP's face': Tejashwi Yadav

Image Credit: PTI

Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, on Friday said that Rashtraya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav never bowed to those who disturb religious unity, and that Nitish Kumar's decision to join the Mahagathbandhan government was a "slap on the BJP's face".

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who met Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence, accused the BJP of seeking to destroy regional parties, claiming that if they are destroyed, the Opposition and democracy would be destroyed as well.

Yadav, who also met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja, said the pre-poll constituents of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) have welcomed the decision by Nitish Kumar.

"This government will function effectively because it is a government for the poor and a government of the people. You can say that Nitish Kumar's decisive move is a slap on the face of BJP", Yadav said while addressing the reporters outside 10 Janpath.

This govt will work with strength, it's public's govt. Nitish Ji's decision is a timely slap to BJP. Except for BJP,all political parties are one in Bihar Assembly. This will be now seen across country. People are tired of unemployment, inflation,religious clashes: Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/86bzYamX9t August 12, 2022

"The entire opposition will remain one. I thank Sonia Gandhi, Sitaraman Yechury and above all, my father Lalu Yadav, because he never bowed before those who disturb religious harmony," Tejashwi said.

"You wanted to finish Nitish Kumar, you created division in Ram Vilas Paswan's party. If regional parties are finished, Opposition will be finished, democracy will be finished. If democracy is finished, the country will be run in a dictatorial manner," Tejashwi added.

A day after the JD(U) severed relations with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress, and five other parties to establish a Mahagathbandhan government, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav took the oath of office on Wednesday.