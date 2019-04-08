Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS Poll, past results, all updates

Mahabubabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana voting for will be held on 11 April and the counting of votes will be on May 23. It came into existence in 2008 following the delimitation of constituencies and comprises the following assembly segments - Station Ghanpur (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhannapet (SC) and Bhupalapalli.

In 2014, TRS candidate Azmeera Seetaram Naik won by a margin of 34,992 votes. Cong leader Balram Naik got 2,85,577 votes while TDP’s Banoth Mohanlal got 2,15,904 votes.

Praja Rajyamam Partu’s DT Naik got 1,45,299 votes.

In 2019, Congress has fielded Balaram Naik,TRS has named Kavitha Malothu and the BJP has named Jatothu Hussain and Kalluri Venkateswara Rao is contesting on a Communist Party of India ticket.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.