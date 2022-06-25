'Dance of monkeys': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Maharashtra political crisis

Asaduddin Owaisi calls the political upheaval in Shiv Sena similar to the dance of a monkey

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls the political upheaval in Shiv Sena similar to the dance of a monkey. In an interview with ANI, the AIMIM chief said that his party was keeping an eye on the developing situation, stressing that it was an internal matter for the tri-party state administration.

"Let Maha Vikas Aghadi deliberate over this matter. We are keeping an eye on the unfolding drama. It looks like a dance of monkeys...They are acting like monkeys jumping from one branch to another," Owaisi said today.

"Dekha nahin jaata magar dekh raha hoon," he added in a tweet sharing a video clip of his remarks.

Over the past few days, a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati. This has in turn put the MVA government led by Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray in turmoil.

The rebel faction claims to have a two-thirds majority and cites the CM's decision to end the alliance with the BJP and join hands with the NCP and Congress in 2019 as the reason behind the rift.

Meanwhile, the national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorising Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels. While the group insists that it has not left the party, the rebels have indicated that they will act as a separate group in the Maharashtra Assembly under the name Shiv Sena (Balasaheb).

In response, the party executive today passed a resolution in Mumbai that no outfit should use the name of the Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Sena workers, meanwhile, vandalised an office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune and also targeted banners of MP Shrikant Shinde, who is Eknath Shinde's son, in Thane. Eknath Shinde alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover from the residences of 38 rebels MLAs including himself and their families, but Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied any such move.

(With inputs from ANI)

