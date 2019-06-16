Madhya Pradesh: Mirchi Baba's 'samadhi' plan over failed prediction for Digvijaya Singh's win thwarted

A Madhya Pradesh seer's plan to take "samadhi" (entombment) on Sunday afternoon following a failed Lok Sabha poll prediction for Congress leader Digvijay Singh was thwarted by constant police vigil in Bhopal.

Baba Vairagyanand Giri, also called as 'Mirchi Baba', had predicted Digvijay Singh's victory from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Giri had announced that he would take 'samadhi' (entombment) if Singh doesn't win from Bhopal during a "yagna" by several religious leaders for the Congress leader's victory during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and multiple-time MP, was defeated by the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur by a massive margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

After his prediction fell flat, Giri had written, through a lawyer, to Bhopal collector Tarun Kumar Pithode to allow him to take samadhi at 2:11pm on Sunday.

Pithode had denied the absurd request and had asked police to ensure his well-being.

Giri, who returned from Kamakhya temple in Assam at 7:30am Sunday, could not venture out of his hotel premises due to the restraining presence of police, his advocate Majid Ali told PTI.

"I want to say publicly that the yagna failed. I respect the mandate of the people. I want to take samadhi as I could not pull off a victory for Digvijay Singh using yagna and other traditional means," Giri told reporters, claiming that he would "take samadhi for sure".

Incidentally, Giri, accused by his Niranjani Akhada of indulging in politics after predicting a win for Singh, was also expelled from the order.

Giri's letter to Bhopal collector

"We received a letter on June 13 from Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj for taking samadhi. Such kind of permissions are never given and I have directed the police to ensure the protection of Vairagyanand's life and belongings," Kumar told PTI Friday.

Advocate Mazid Ali, who was authorised by Vairagyanand to file an application to the district collector on his behalf, said, "Baba Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj had submitted a plea demanding that he be allowed to take Brahmaleen samadhi and a place for the same also be identified for him to perform the task peacefully."

He said the application mentioned 2:11 pm on June 16 as an "auspicious time" for the ritual.

Ali claimed that Vairagyanand was observing penance in Assam's Kamakhya Temple and urged the administration to "cooperate" with the spiritual leader and "respect his religious feelings".

Giri had kept a low profile after the poll verdict and had given evasive replies when queried about his promise by media persons.

(With PTI inputs)