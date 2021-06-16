Madhya Pradesh Unlock from today: From opening of malls to gyms - know what's allowed, what's not

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced further relaxations in regards to the ongoing lockdown restrictions to curb the COVID-19 transmission. The new guidelines will come into effect from today, i.e. June 16 and will be effective till June 30.

It is important to note that the night curfew will remain in force in urban areas across the state from 10 pm to 6 am. The Janata curfew will come into effect from 10 pm Saturday till 6 am Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Unlock guidelines-

All government offices will be permitted to reopen with 100 percent staff strength.

All markets will be permitted to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Shopping malls can remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM.

All places of worship will be allowed to open but no more than 6 persons shall be allowed to visit at a time.

Gymnasiums and fitness centres will be allowed to open till 6 pm with 50 percent capacity.

Hotels and lodges can operate with full capacity while restaurants and clubs will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity till 10 PM.

Wedding ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 50 persons.

Funeral processions will be permitted with maximum of 10 people.

Stadia and sports centres will remain closed.

All cinema halls, theatres and swimming pool shall remain closed.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed. Online classes shall be permitted.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,88,649 after the state reported 224 fresh cases and the toll reached 8,615 as 27 people succumbed to the infection.