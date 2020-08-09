Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to donate convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he would donate his blood plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"I was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and I am perfectly healthy now after treatment. Antibodies to fight coronavirus must have developed in my body and so, I will soon donate plasma for therapy," an official release quoted the chief minister as saying while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state via video conferencing.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves transfusing plasma retrieved from the blood of someone who has recovered from COVID-19.

The chief minister was tested COVID positive on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days before he was discharged on August 5.

Since then, Chouhan has been under home quarantine.

Chouhan was discharged from Chirayu Medical College and Hospital without prior testing. The doctors who were treating him found that all his clinical parameters were within normal limits.

The CM was discharged on the basis of ICMR policy, which states that patients can be discharged after being asymptomatic for 10 days and no fever for three days.

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, as per health officials.