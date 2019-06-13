Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath plans dinner with five Congress CMs
They added that apart from the current issues plaguing the Congress, the most important subject of discussion at the informal dinner will be Rahul Gandhi’s future with the party
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath has scheduled a dinner in Delhi on June 14, sources said, where all 5 Congress chief ministers and senior leaders of the Congress party will be in attendance.
