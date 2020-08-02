Headlines

Made-in-India rakhis this year cause China losses worth Rs 4,000 crore; traders campaign to boycott Chinese goods

The 'Hindustani Rakhi' campaign this year turned out to be a success, as it has given a huge blow to China-made rakhis

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 07:09 PM IST

On the occasion of Rakhi Festival 2020, India has given a huge blow to China-made rakhis causing a massive loss to the tune of Rs 4,000 crores. With this India has broken the myth that it cannot successfully boycott Chinese goods.

On June 10, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had given a call for celebrating Rakhi as "Hindustani Rakhi" this year which turned out to be a success. 

With the cooperation of CAIT around 1 crore, Rakhis were made across the country using Indian goods and made by women working in the commercial sectors, at homes, and in Anganwadis.

A variety of new-designer Rakhis was made from Indian goods, this year not a single rakhi was imported from China.

The National President of CAIT, BC Bhartia, and National General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal said that according to an estimate around 50 crore rakhis are sold every year at about Rs 6000 crores while for the past many years around Rs 4000 crore worth China-made Rakhis or products were being imported. 

Talking about the next step to boycott Chinese goods, Bhartia and Khandelwal said that on August 9, traders from all over the country will start the "China Quit India" campaign.

On this day, traders will gather at more than 800 locations across the country and shout the slogan of 'China Quit India'. 

On the other hand, after a long wait of 500 years, on the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, traders all over the country will light a lamp or clatter bells in their shops and homes.

