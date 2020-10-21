Lucrative job offer!! Rs 40 Lakh annually just to tell taste of biscuits

There is some good news for people who may not have a good degree or did not progress further with higher education. Now, a foreign company is giving 40 lakh rupees annually just to tell the taste of biscuits.

A company based in Scotland 'Border Biscuit' has invited applications for a job testing a person's expertise in biscuits. Reportedly, the company is looking for some special set of skills like a good understanding of biscuit production, as well as leadership and negotiation skills.

It seems to be like a lucrative offer as the company is providing the employee with 35 days off in a year, and the vacancy by Border Biscuits would be full time.

The managing director of the company Paul Parkins has said that people from across the country can apply. He also said that the company will focus its attention on the applicant who suggests interesting measures to make better relations with the customers.

The company is actually looking to make a new'master biscuit' which will satisfy customers' taste buds.

Reportedly, the company's brand head Suzy Carlaw said that it wants to serve the customers with 'best taste and quality biscuits'