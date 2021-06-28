Headlines

Lucknow University Admission 2021: Varsity to conduct entrance exam in THIS month for admission to Undergraduate courses

Lucknow University admission 2021: Lucknow University to conduct the entrance exam for admission to the Undergraduate programme.

Mayur Shukla

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 04:10 PM IST

Lucknow Education update: Lucknow University to conduct the entrance exam for admission to the Undergraduate programme. The entrance exam is expected to be held in the month of August. The decision has been taken after the Centre cancelled CBSE class 12 board exams this year followed by CISCE, UP and other state boards.

 

Through the Lucknow University entrance exam, a fair chance is given to students to get admission in their preferred Undergraduate programme.

 

The Lucknow University PhD entrance exam will be held in July 2021. University will release the examination date sheet soon on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The university has 3800 seats in undergraduate and 4400 in postgraduate.

 

The deadline for the submission of CBSE Class 12 practical exams marks ends today.

 

Earlier, the schools were directed by CBSE to conduct the practical exams and internal assessments in online mode due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had sent a letter outlining the process of conducting practical exams online and had said that the external examiner will take viva-voce of students in online mode.

