Lucknow University Admission 2021: Varsity to conduct entrance exam in THIS month for admission to Undergraduate courses

Lucknow University admission 2021: Lucknow University to conduct the entrance exam for admission to the Undergraduate programme.

Lucknow Education update: Lucknow University to conduct the entrance exam for admission to the Undergraduate programme. The entrance exam is expected to be held in the month of August. The decision has been taken after the Centre cancelled CBSE class 12 board exams this year followed by CISCE, UP and other state boards.

Through the Lucknow University entrance exam, a fair chance is given to students to get admission in their preferred Undergraduate programme.

The Lucknow University PhD entrance exam will be held in July 2021. University will release the examination date sheet soon on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The university has 3800 seats in undergraduate and 4400 in postgraduate.

