Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Meet Abdul Salam, the only Muslim leader in BJP's list of 195 candidates

Abdul Salam, former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, is set to contest from Malappuram, Kerala.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

In the recent announcement by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding its first candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, notable inclusions and exclusions have sparked discussions.

Abdul Salam's Candidacy

- Among the 195 candidates listed, only one Muslim candidate, Abdul Salam, has been fielded by BJP.

- Abdul Salam, former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, is set to contest from Malappuram, Kerala.

Who is Abdul Salam?

- Hailing from Tirur, Kerala, Abdul Salam boasts an impressive academic and professional background.

- His LinkedIn profile showcases significant contributions in Biological Sciences, with 153 research papers, 15 review articles, and 13 books published until 2018.

- Joining the BJP in 2019, he previously contested in the 2021 Kerala assembly elections from the Nemom constituency.

- Serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University from 2011 to 2015, his disclosed net worth stands at ₹6.47 crore, with no reported criminal cases against him.

BJP's Kerala Nominees:

- The BJP's list for Kerala includes 12 candidates out of the state's 20 Lok Sabha seats.

- Renowned figures like Suresh Gopi, Anil Antony, and MT Ramesh feature prominently in the lineup.

- Notably, the absence of K Surendran, BJP Kerala State Unit Chief, from the list has raised eyebrows, indicating his likely abstention from the electoral fray.

Nationwide Distribution:

- The BJP's initial list encompasses candidates from various states, reflecting a strategic distribution.

- Uttar Pradesh leads with 51 nominations, followed by West Bengal with 20 candidates.

- Other states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Assam, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh also feature prominently.

