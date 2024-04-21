Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Schools to remain closed in these states on April 26, check full list

Schools and colleges in these regions will be closed on election day to accommodate the use of their premises as polling stations and to ensure the safety of students and staff.

As the democratic process unfolds across India, the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for April 26. After the polling in the first phase on April 19, the electoral momentum continues to build, with subsequent phases scheduled until June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.

In this upcoming phase, voting will be held in 89 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in these regions will be closed on election day to accommodate the use of their premises as polling stations and to ensure the safety of students and staff.

List of states where schools will remain closed on April 26:

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Manipur: Outer Manipur

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

Key contenders in this phase include Hema Malini, a two-time MP and Bollywood actress, contesting from Mathura on a BJP ticket; Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the Ramayana serial, contesting from Meerut; Rahul Gandhi, representing Congress in Wayanad against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's Kerala president K Surendran; and Shashi Tharoor facing off against Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram.