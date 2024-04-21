Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend Patna Shuklla success bash, inside photos go viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Schools to remain closed in these states on April 26, check full list

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend Patna Shuklla success bash, inside photos go viral

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

8 stunning images of space captured by ISS

6 bad habits that are increasing your risk of brain stroke

7 benefits of eating garlic at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Schools to remain closed in these states on April 26, check full list

Schools and colleges in these regions will be closed on election day to accommodate the use of their premises as polling stations and to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the democratic process unfolds across India, the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for April 26. After the polling in the first phase on April 19, the electoral momentum continues to build, with subsequent phases scheduled until June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.

In this upcoming phase, voting will be held in 89 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in these regions will be closed on election day to accommodate the use of their premises as polling stations and to ensure the safety of students and staff.

List of states where schools will remain closed on April 26:

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Manipur: Outer Manipur

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

Key contenders in this phase include Hema Malini, a two-time MP and Bollywood actress, contesting from Mathura on a BJP ticket; Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the Ramayana serial, contesting from Meerut; Rahul Gandhi, representing Congress in Wayanad against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's Kerala president K Surendran; and Shashi Tharoor facing off against Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Good news for health insurance policyholders as IRDAI issues new rules, check details here

Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement