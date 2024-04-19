Twitter
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-1 voting: Check what's open and closed today

On April 19, certain cities like Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Shillong, and Nagpur will observe bank closures.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

On April 19, the first phase of the Indian elections will commence, covering 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories. This extensive process will span seven phases. Here's a list of what's open and closed on polling day:

What's Open:

  • Stock markets will operate as usual.
  • Banks outside specified cities (Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong) will remain open.
  • Essential services will continue uninterrupted.
  • Private offices will remain open unless they declare holidays.

What's Closed:

  • Government offices will be closed in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Nagaland.
  • Schools and colleges within polling constituencies will be closed.
  • Liquor shops in the polling constituencies will be shut down, with a 48-hour dry period before voting begins.

Additionally, on April 19, certain cities like Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Shillong, and Nagpur will observe bank closures. Meanwhile, April 19 has been declared a state holiday in Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand, with Mizoram granting a paid holiday for non-government employees.

