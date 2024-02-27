Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major blow to INDIA alliance, 2 Congress and 1 RJD MLA's join BJP in Bihar

Two legislators from the Congress and one from RJD have joined the BJP, in another massive jolt to the Opposition-led INDIA bloc in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Three MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar have quit from their parties and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Two legislators from the Congress and one from RJD have joined the BJP, in another massive jolt to the Opposition-led INDIA bloc in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and Sangita Kumari from Tejashwi Yadav's party joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary played a vital role in bringing together the three legislators.

Murari Prasad Gautam, a Congress legislator and former Bihar minister, belongs to the Chenari constituency in Vidhan Sabha. Siddharth Saurav represents the Vikram constituency and RJD's Sangeeta Devi represents the Mohaniya Vidhan Sabha seat.

 
